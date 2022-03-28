Head to Head Analysis: Zymergen (ZY) & Its Peers

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zymergen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Zymergen alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zymergen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 105 758 1312 29 2.57

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 149.41%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -451.58% -64.37% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -29.98% -2.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.30 Zymergen Competitors $2.90 billion $107.02 million 22.16

Zymergen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zymergen peers beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.