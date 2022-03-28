HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Up 8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 439,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,913,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $914.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)
