HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Up 8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 439,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,913,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $914.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

