Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,835. The company has a market capitalization of $324.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.82.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.