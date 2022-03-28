Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.
Shares of HD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,835. The company has a market capitalization of $324.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
