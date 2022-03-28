H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson Acquires 2,275 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson purchased 2,275 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at C$30,098.25.

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.88. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

