Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Illumina were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $341.72. 484,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,498. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

