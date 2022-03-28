IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMI stock remained flat at $$21.87 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. IMI has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.01.
