Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Up 39% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.14 million and $407.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.56 or 0.07113792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.31 or 1.00125071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

