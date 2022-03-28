Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

