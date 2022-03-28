Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Acquires 1,550 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,570. The company has a market cap of C$867.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.84. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.80 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.13.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

