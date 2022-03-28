Insider Buying: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $23,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $17,918,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 388,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $7,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

