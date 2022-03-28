Insider Selling: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells 8,576 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.65), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($74,176.30).

Shares of LON BOY traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 656.50 ($8.64). 182,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Bodycote plc has a one year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.03) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.14) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 870 ($11.45).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

