Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $1,429,120.00.

IBKR traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 869,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

