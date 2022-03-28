Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells 22,728 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 719,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MBII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

