Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,958,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.79. 49,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,210. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

