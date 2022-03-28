IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0697 (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $86.54 million and $5.12 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.90 or 0.07047456 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,492.93 or 1.00183768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045953 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,069,711,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,953,534 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

