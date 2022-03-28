iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

