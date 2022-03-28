iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

