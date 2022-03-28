iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of EWJV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.71. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

