Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $111.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,943. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.