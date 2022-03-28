Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS JBSAY remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,896. JBS has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBSAY. Barclays began coverage on JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

