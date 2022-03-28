John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CalAmp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

CAMP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 4,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $263.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

