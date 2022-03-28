John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $83.26. 235,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,687,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

