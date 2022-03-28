KARMA Market Cap Achieves $10.37 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $6.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004416 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00040611 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

