Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.92. 4,723,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,917. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.