Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.92. 4,723,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,917. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

