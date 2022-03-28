Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.23. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,203. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -22.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

