Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director C Sean Day Sells 6,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KEX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. 419,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,210,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,298,000 after buying an additional 135,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

