Lamprell (LON:LAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.95

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.95 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.95 ($0.39), with a volume of 196792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £123.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.58.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

