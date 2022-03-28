LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEGIF stock remained flat at $$113.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $113.80 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

