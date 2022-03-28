Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LLESY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.