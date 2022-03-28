Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

LECO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.29. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.