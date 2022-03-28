Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.95 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Linear has a market cap of $89.95 million and $28.72 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00110898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,207,868 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

