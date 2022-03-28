Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.14

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 1835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

