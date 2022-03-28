Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $980,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,458,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Shares of LITT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.