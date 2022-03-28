Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $980,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,458,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LITT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $9.85.
Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.
