Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 3.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. 4,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,826,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

