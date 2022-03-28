Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $28.89

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $31.50. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 391,517 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

