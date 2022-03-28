MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and $62,353.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,647.43 or 1.00202844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00140857 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00271919 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00031041 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

