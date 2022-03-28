Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 4.3%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.59 and last traded at $173.13. 19,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,507,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,054 shares of company stock worth $32,595,114 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

