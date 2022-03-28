Monero Classic Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $31,724.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.36 or 0.00456424 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

