MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ML stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.34.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
