Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.70 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MAB1 traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,120 ($14.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,610. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 1,014.55 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.65). The stock has a market cap of £595.90 million and a PE ratio of 37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,204.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,297.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($408.96). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.75 ($2,155.82). Insiders have purchased a total of 343 shares of company stock worth $422,075 in the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

