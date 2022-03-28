Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $35.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Mplx stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. Mplx has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

