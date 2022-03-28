Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 98,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,963,608 shares.The stock last traded at $38.64 and had previously closed at $43.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

