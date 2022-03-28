National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.88

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get National Express Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.