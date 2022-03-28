Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $812,419.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $812,419.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00088141 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005448 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,086,968 coins and its circulating supply is 18,822,341 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.