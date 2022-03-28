New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.96 Million

Brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.87 million to $349.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $332.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.