New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.96 Million

Brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.87 million to $349.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $332.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.