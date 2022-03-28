NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.87. 125,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

