NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.19

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 13749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $53,597,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9,188.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

