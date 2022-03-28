Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Up 90.9% in March

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,259. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

