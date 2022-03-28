Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in March

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 1,948,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,697.3 days.

NRDXF stock remained flat at $$18.30 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Nordex has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

