Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 93.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.05. 12,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,505. The company has a market capitalization of $370.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

